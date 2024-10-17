Fishtown

Man shot in parking lot of casino on Delaware River waterfront

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Rivers Casino along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood on Thursday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

NBC10

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot outside a casino along the Delaware River waterfront on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:03 p.m. in the parking lot outside of Rivers Casino, located along Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Officials said a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in his legs in this incident.

The man, police said, has been taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

On Thursday afternoon, SkyForce10 captured images of officers investigating the incident as blood pooled in area's of the casino's parking lot.

Police have not yet provided further information on the victim in this shooting incident, nor have they detailed what led to the incident.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident, officials said.

An investigation, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.

