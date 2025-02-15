Gunman wanted: Man killed while parking car outside of Montgomery Co. home

A man was shot and killed while parking his car outside of his home on Thursday night, according to officials in Montgomery County.

The entire incident was captured on camera when it happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 on the 800 block of George Street in Norristown, police said.

According to officials, a suspect was seen on video walking to the area and waiting inside a stairwell for about five minutes before 27-year-old Cesar Flores-Diaz pulled up in a Volkswagen CC.

The suspect ran across the street to the drivers side window of Flores-Diaz's car and fired multiple shots, police explained. The person then ran away northbound on George Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Flores-Diaz dead with several gunshot wounds to his head, police said. His vehicle's engine was still running and headlights were on.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci wrote in a joint statement that they are searching for the suspect.

The suspect was last seen carrying a unique blue-colored backpack and is described as having a distinctive manner of walking.

If you have any information on this incident, or know who this person is, please call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 right away.