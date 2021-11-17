Man Shot on Porch or in Doorway; Bullets Go Into Girlfriend's Home

A man was shot on or near the porch of his girlfriend's Frankford neighborhood home early Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

There were several children in the home at the time of the shooting on Oakland Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned the 20-year-old man -- who had been shot multiple times -- was already rushed to a nearby hospital by his girlfriend, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Doctors stabilized the man and transferred him to another hospital in critical condition.

Police found evidence that at least 13 shots were fired, with at least five bullets going into the home and lodging in the living room walls, Small said. The man was either on the porch or in the doorway when he was shot.

The man's girlfriend was on the second floor of the home along with four children -- the youngest just a baby.

"They were very lucky" to have not been shot, Small said.

Police believe they know who was involved in the shooting, but no arrests were immediately made, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.