Man shot several times after fight outside corner store in North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot several times outside of a corner store in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the department said.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of North 5th Street just before 7 p.m. on March 19, police said.

Officers said they found a man in his mid-50s bleeding from his stomach inside the corner store and took him to a nearby hospital after he had multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He is listed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that surveillance cameras at the store captured the man getting into a physical altercation with the gunman before the shooting.

The man was then shot outside of the store before he crawled inside, according to Small.

No weapon was recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

The shooter is described as a man who was last seen wearing all dark clothing and walking south on 5th Street, Small said.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).