Man shot near South Philly day care, police say

A man is recovering after he was shot near a South Philadelphia day care Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old man was shot once in the torso on the 1300 block of South 33rd Street at 9:24 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, no weapons have been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooting occurred near the Grays Ferry Early Learning Academy, a day care for infants, toddlers and pre-K students. Parents of the children told NBC10 they received a message from the day care telling them there was a shooting nearby and that they needed to pick up their children.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.