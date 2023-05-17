Man Shot Near ATM During Possible Robbery in Philadelphia, Police Say

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot near an ATM during a possible robbery in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting along the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived they found a 49-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest next to an ATM and a vehicle. The man – who lives a few blocks away from the crime scene – was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police said there was a trail of blood from the ATM to the vehicle. The victim’s family members arrived at the scene and told NBC10 the man had been using the ATM when he was shot. Investigators said robbery may have been a motive in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Police are looking at surveillance footage from the ATM as well as nearby homes.