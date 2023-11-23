Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue at 11:49 a.m. to find a 31-year-old man shot multiple times throughout his body.

Police transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m., police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There were no weapons recovered and police said no arrests have been made in this case.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.