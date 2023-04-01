Man Shot Multiple Times in West Oak Lane Mini-Market

Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a mini-market on the 6700 block o Ogontz Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, just after 11:15 a.m., the man -- who police have not yet identified -- was shot while he was inside the business.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital where, police said, he has been placed in stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made, and investigators said, no weapons were recovered from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.