Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot multiple times throughout his body in Kensington on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Birch Street just before 2 p.m., according to police.

Responding police officers took the victim, who is in his late twenties, to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.