Man shot ‘throughout his body' in kitchen of West Philly home, police say

Police officials said a man has been hospitalized after found after being shot several times in the kitchen of a home in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a man was shot in the back of the head at a home on Dekalb Street in West Philly on Wednesday morning.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a man was found in the kitchen of a home in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia after he had been shot several times.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 700 block of North Dekalb Street at about 5:45 a.m. after a report of a man found on the floor of the kitchen after he was shot.

Upon arrival, officials said, in a morning update, that the 44-year-old man at the scene had been shot "multiple times throughout his body."

The man -- who police have provided no further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he has been listed in critical condition.

No firearm has been recovered, but police officials said they did recover at least one spent shell on the floor of the home.

An investigation is ongoing as officials told an NBC10 crew at the scene that the incident was "suspicious."

No arrests have yet been made, officials said.

This story has been updated as new information has been made available by police officials.

