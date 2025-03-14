Man dies after being found shot in driver's seat of vehicle in New Jersey: Police

A man died Thursday evening after he was found shot in the front seat of a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, officials shared.

According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, around 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, Trenton police responded to the area of Dayton and Grand Streets after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a white Toyota 4Runner parked in the middle of the street on the 300 block of Dayton Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found a 25-year-old man in the driver's seat, bleeding excessively from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, officials said. The victim -- identified as Wilmer Eliu Vidal Romero of Trenton -- was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Andrew Distefano at 609-209-3244 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.