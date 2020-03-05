Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed on Street Near Center City

A man was shot and killed near 22nd and Montrose streets in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia police search for clues along S 22nd Street
SkyForce10

A man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood in the middle of the day.

Police could be seen taping off the intersection of 22nd and Montrose streets, adjacent to Julian Abele Park, just after the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The crime scene also included the 2100 block of Carpenter Street, less than a block away.

The 21-year-old man was rushed from the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Officers could be seen searching for clues in the area as traffic was diverted around the scene.

No arrests have been made, investigators said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

