A man is dead after being shot several times on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a shooting, officials said.

A man in his mid-twenties had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. Medics pronounced him dead around 7:08 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small was there during the investigation and told NBC10 that the victim was still straddling a mountain bike when he was found by first responders.

The man had identification on him that told officials his last known address was just five blocks away from where he was shot, according to Small.

Investigators found 40 spent shell casings that appeared to be from several separate semi-automatic weapons that were within close range, Small said. Most were just a few inches or feet away from the victim.

Small explained that investigators are working to review surveillance cameras from residents and businesses as well as a SEPTA bus that was nearby.

In the surveillance video reviewed so far, the man can be seen riding his mountain bike westbound on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue when three men got out of a dark, or black-colored, sedan and began shooting at him, Small said.

When the victim fell to the ground, still straddling the bicycle, the gunmen stood over him and continued to shoot at him, according to Small.

“Clearly targeted, clearing shot execution-style," Small said.

After the shooting, the three gunmen got back into the sedan which was last seen going eastbound on Snyder Avenue from 15th Street, Small said.

The scene is secured as officials investigate. No weapon has been found and no one has been arrested at this time.

Small told NBC10 that at least one family member of the victim showed up to the scene after the shooting and is cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. You can also share tips anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.