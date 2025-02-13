Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot several times on a North Philadelphia sidewalk on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott streets in the Fairhill section of North Philly just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 for reports of gunshots, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man laying on the sidewalk on the 3100 block of Hancock Street with gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest, torso and legs, Small said. He was unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

Police took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10 p.m., according to Small. At this time, police do not know his identity but believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

At the scene, investigators found over 25 spent shell casings from different semi-automatic weapons, Small said.

The area is mostly residential and private surveillance cameras captured what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV stop at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott streets before four people exited and opened fire north on Hancock, Small explained.

The suspects were described as all males wearing dark-colored clothing, according to Small. They were last seen leaving the area in that dark-colored SUV.

Small told NBC10 that investigators do not have a motive for this shooting yet, but officials believe the victim was targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

