Man Shot, Killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

A man is dead after being shot on one of SEPTA’s underground subway platform’s Saturday afternoon.

At 2:37 p.m. a man was shot multiple times in the left thigh on the platform at Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line, according to officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

SEPTA Transit Police responded to the shooting and arrested the suspect, according to the transportation authority.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene and have the suspect in custody.

Police were not able to identify the victim and there is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.