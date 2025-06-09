Man shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police say

A man was shot and killed in the Crescentville neighborhood of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3:35 p.m. at the on the 7500 block of Jericho Road, police said.

According to police, the unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

No arrests have been made stemming from the incident and a cause is under investigation, police said.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or online.