Man shot and killed in North Philly on Sunday, police say

A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, they arrived at the scene at around 7:36 p.m. at the 100 block of West Tusculum Street, where they found an adult man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead by medics at 7:49 p.m., police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The man has not been identified and there have been no arrests made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.