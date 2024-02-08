A man is dead after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 700 block of West Erie Avenue, according to officials.

The victim was a man in his early thirties who was shot multiple times in the chest, police reported. Officers responding to the scene took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

An investigation is underway, police said. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.