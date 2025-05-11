North Philadelphia

Man shot in close range and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

The shooting is not connected to the quadruple shooting on the SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

By Brendan Brightman

A man was shot in close range and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of North Chadwick Street and West Huntingdon Street at around 6:30 p.m.. Officials said the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at around 6:50 p.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man has not yet been identified, but police said he was in his 60s.

No arrests or motives have been announced, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooting is not connected to the quadruple shooting on the SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia that also occurred Saturday evening, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 2 hours ago

4 people shot on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

12-year-old shot and killed while filming music video in Northwest Philadelphia, police say

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us