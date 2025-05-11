Man shot in close range and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot in close range and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of North Chadwick Street and West Huntingdon Street at around 6:30 p.m.. Officials said the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at around 6:50 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified, but police said he was in his 60s.

No arrests or motives have been announced, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooting is not connected to the quadruple shooting on the SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia that also occurred Saturday evening, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.