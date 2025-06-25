Mayfair

Man shot and killed in Mayfair on Tuesday night, police say

No arrests have been made for the shooting.

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the 2900 block of Levick Street at around 9:01 p.m., police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No further information is available at this time, and no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Jersey 25 mins ago

Nearly 2 dozen car thefts occur in South Jersey town over last two weeks: Police

Cape May County 2 hours ago

Burglary ring behind 18 heists, including Cape May jewelry store, arrested: Police

This article tagged under:

MayfairPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us