Man shot and killed in Mayfair on Tuesday night, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the 2900 block of Levick Street at around 9:01 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m., police said.

No further information is available at this time, and no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.