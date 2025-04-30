Philadelphia

Man killed in West Philly shooting Tuesday

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5900 block of Ludlow Street, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A man was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

If you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us