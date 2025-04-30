Man killed in West Philly shooting Tuesday

A man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5900 block of Ludlow Street, police said.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

If you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.