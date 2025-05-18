Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Lower Providence: Officials

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Lower Providence on Saturday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced.

The shooting occurred at around 4:46 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road, officials said.

The victim -- who is not being identified until officials contact next of kin -- was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later, officials said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, officials said, but what exactly caused the shooting has not been announced.

Police had the area blocked off for hours, causing some traffic problems in the area.

One resident said he had trouble picking up his daughter, but he understood why police did what they did.

"You want to be aware and alert and have situational awareness. Anything can happen anywhere," said Scott Jablonski. "I think what happened today is prudent to that. You might think this area is less likely for that to happen, but anything can happen at anytime."

A joint investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and the Lower Providence Police Department is underway, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Lower Providence Police Department at 610-539-5901 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-336