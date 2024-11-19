Man, 37, shot dead on Kensington Ave. in afternoon slaying

A man was shot and killed in a daylight shooting that happened along Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington community on Monday, Nov. 19, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:31 p.m., when a 37-year-old man was shot once in the chest in a shooting that happened along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

Officers responding to the shooting took the man to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 3:46 p.m.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on the identify of the individual that was killed, nor did police immediately detail what led to this slaying.

Also, officials said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon was initially recovered in this incident.

However, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information in this shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this slaying.