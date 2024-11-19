Kensington

Man, 37, shot dead on Kensington Ave. in afternoon slaying

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in an incident that happened along Kensington Ave. in the city's Kensington section, on Monday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed in a daylight shooting that happened along Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington community on Monday, Nov. 19, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:31 p.m., when a 37-year-old man was shot once in the chest in a shooting that happened along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officers responding to the shooting took the man to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 3:46 p.m.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on the identify of the individual that was killed, nor did police immediately detail what led to this slaying.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Also, officials said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon was initially recovered in this incident.

However, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information in this shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 mins ago

Twice-a-week trash pickup is coming to parts of Philly. Here's when, why

Northeast Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Body found on driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this slaying.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us