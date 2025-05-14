Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot in the head, torso in North Philly Tuesday, police say

When officers got to the scene they were told by neighbors that a man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police say. The man died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is dead after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hope Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

When the officers got there, they found 16 spent shell casings and blood on the sidewalk. Neighbors told them that a man had been shot, Small said. The neighbors also said that the man was taken by someone to the hospital.

Officers went to Temple University Hospital where the car pulled up with a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the head and torso, according to Small. The shooting victim was pronounced dead around 8:14 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Small told NBC10 that investigators believe the man was the intended target of the shooting.

The vehicle that helped the suspect, or suspects, get away is described as a dark blue or black SUV that was last seen driving southbound on the 3400 block of Hope Street, according to Small.

Inspector Small also said that there are several surveillance cameras on both sides of the street where the shooting happened and those will be reviewed as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

