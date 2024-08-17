Police say man was shot, killed while driving in Strawberry Mansion

A man was shot and killed while driving in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of North Stanley Street.

Police said upon arrival officers found that a 32-year-old had been shot twice in the chest and one time in the hip.

Officers on the scene told NBC10 that the man had been shot while driving a vehicle and then crashed into a building just a block away from his home.

Police said officers transported the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries around 3:03 a.m.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in this case, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police also note in all all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.