Man dies after being shot in South Jersey neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Jersey over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers were called to the intersection of Earl and Clarkson streets in the New Yorkshire section of Burlington City just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 8 where they found a man on the ground, police said.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Derrick Adams, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

You can also send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Tips can be submitted to the City of Burlington Police Department website.