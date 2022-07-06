Man Shot, Killed Behind LA Fitness in Northeast Philly

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot behind an LA Fitness in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police said they received several 911 calls reporting a shooting behind the gym on the 2500 block of Grant Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m. responding officers found an unresponsive man bleeding from the lower back. Police said they rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Feet away from the man, investigators found a bullet casing and a light meant for a gun, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Small said when police found the victim, there was a man who appeared like he was trying to help him. That person is being questioned to see if he knows anything about what happened.

It’s unclear why the two were behind the LA Fitness, Small said.

As of Monday morning, there were at least 268 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 6% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.