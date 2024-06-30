Philadelphia

Man shot several times, killed in Philadelphia on Saturday, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the unit block of North 52nd Street, police said.

The man was shot multiple times throughout his body, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he was pronounced dead.

No weapons were found and no one has been arrested yet in connection to this incident, police said.

An investigation into what happened is being led by the Homicide Unit with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

