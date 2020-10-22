Man Shot Inside Venue in Ardmore, Police Say

A man is recovering after he was shot inside a venue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred inside the Palombaro-Haverford Main Line on the 2600 block of East County Line Road Thursday afternoon. Police said a man was shot in the groin after an altercation. The victim is expected to survive though police have not yet revealed his condition.

Police told NBC10 they believe the victim knows the gunman and the shooting may have occurred during a family function in the venue’s banquet hall.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

