Pennsylvania

Man Shot Inside Venue in Ardmore, Police Say

The shooting occurred inside the Palombaro-Haverford Main Line on the 2600 block of East County Line Road Thursday afternoon.

By David Chang

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man is recovering after he was shot inside a venue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. 

The shooting occurred inside the Palombaro-Haverford Main Line on the 2600 block of East County Line Road Thursday afternoon. Police said a man was shot in the groin after an altercation. The victim is expected to survive though police have not yet revealed his condition. 

Police told NBC10 they believe the victim knows the gunman and the shooting may have occurred during a family function in the venue’s banquet hall. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 Oct 21

Deadlines for Pennsylvania Voters Using Mail-in Ballots

Restaurants 1 hour ago

Gov. Wolf Plans to Waive Liquor License Fees to Help Restaurants and Bars Amid Pandemic

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniashootinggun violenceARDMOREMain Line
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us