Young Man Shot Inside Philadelphia McDonald's

A young man is recovering after he was shot inside a Philadelphia McDonald's Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the left hip inside the bathroom of the McDonald's along the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue at 9:22 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.