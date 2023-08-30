A man in his thirties was shot inside a deli on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police responded after several 911 calls reporting the shooting.

The man was shot multiple times while working in the deli's cashier booth. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

There were at least ten people inside the store at the time, and several cameras inside the store captured the entire incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"You can clearly see the shooter walk into the store, stand in line, there was at least one person in front of him, and when he approached the counter he pulled a gun and fired five shots into the cashier booth," Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Witnesses told police that the suspect then walked out of the front door of the store and ran south, according to Small.

The suspect is still at large. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a colorful baseball cap turned backward. Police believe he is in his late thirties or early forties and is about six-feet tall.

The gunman is known to shop in the store regularly.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m. where police could be seen outside of the deli. The area was taped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.