Southwest Philadelphia

Man shot in back of the neck, critically injured in Southwest Philly, police say

A 56-year-old man has been hospitalized, and is listed in critical condition, after being shot in the back of his neck in a shooting that happened late Tuesday evening, police said

By Hayden Mitman

A police officer stands near his vehicle at the site of a shooting in Southwest Philly that injured one man on Tuesday, June 25.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was left to die after being shot in the back of the neck in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of S. 63rd Street at about 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, to find a 56-year-old man laying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from the head.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After investigation, police said, it was determined the man had been shot in the back of his neck.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As of about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police have not provided any further information on what may have led to this shooting.

No arrests have yet been made but, police officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America 14 hours ago

Yo, Adrian! It's ‘Rocky' movie night at the art museum

The Lineup 1 hour ago

Steamy & stormy: The Lineup

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us