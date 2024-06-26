Man shot in back of the neck, critically injured in Southwest Philly, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was left to die after being shot in the back of the neck in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of S. 63rd Street at about 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, to find a 56-year-old man laying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from the head.

After investigation, police said, it was determined the man had been shot in the back of his neck.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in critical condition.

As of about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police have not provided any further information on what may have led to this shooting.

No arrests have yet been made but, police officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).