Man shot in the leg in South Philadelphia, police investigating

Philadelphia Police are investigating after they said a man arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg overnight.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun around 2:26 a.m. on the 1400 block of S. 24th St. in South Philadelphia.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When officers arrived, police said they found multiple fired cartridge casings and projectiles, but no victims or witnesses were around.

Then, around 2:43 a.m., a 28-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to his left thigh. Police said he is in stable condition.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.