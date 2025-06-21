Philadelphia

Man shot in the leg in South Philadelphia, police investigating

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation.

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia Police are investigating after they said a man arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg overnight.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun around 2:26 a.m. on the 1400 block of S. 24th St. in South Philadelphia.

When officers arrived, police said they found multiple fired cartridge casings and projectiles, but no victims or witnesses were around.

Then, around 2:43 a.m., a 28-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to his left thigh. Police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

