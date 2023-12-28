Man shot in the head, killed, in Strawberry Mansion

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Thursday.

Law enforcement officials said that officers found the body of a male, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, after a report of a body in the roadway along the 2900 block of Westmont Avenue, at about 1:15 a.m.

Officials said the man had been shot in the head.

First responders found the man was unresponsive and he was pronounced at the scene of the incident at 1:22 a.m., officials said.

According to police, there was no ballistic evidence found at the scene and no suspect or motive is currently known, however, there are surveillance cameras along the block where the man's body was found.

Investigators said they hope to review footage from these cameras to learn how this incident unfolded.

An investigation into this slaying, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.