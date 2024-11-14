Man shot in the back of the head, killed in North Philly

A man is dead after being shot several times in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cumberland Street, police said.

A man in his late thirties was shot once in the back of his head and multiple times throughout his body, according to police. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he later died just after 8:30 p.m.

Officials are investigating this incident. No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also call or text the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).