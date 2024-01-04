Man shot in the face, killed in North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found on a roadway in the city's Fairhill neighborhood after he was shot in the face late Wednesday.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, just before midnight, officers responded to a report of gunshots along the 2900 block of N. Orkney Street, found a man laying in the roadway, unresponsive, after he had been shot in the face.

The man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was laying in the street in front of a Jeep that was running and the radio was on, Small said.

"He was just a few feet away from the front of his jeep that was parked on the roadway with the engine running," said Small.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, Small said, he was pronounced at about 12:09 a.m.

In the immediate area, Small said, officers recovered one shell casing near the victim's body and another five in a nearby vacant lot that is known as "a place were people hang out" to sell or use drugs.

In that nearby lot, Small said, there was a small fire burning when police arrived and investigators found a cell phone.

Also, according to Small, a man matching the description of an individual that was said to have been seen running from the scene of the shooting was found nearby and has been taken in for questioning.

But, no arrests have yet been made.

Small said investigators have found a number of surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the incident and he believed this footage may aid police.

"Hopefully these additional cameras recorded something that can help us in this homicide investigation," said Small.

An investigation into this incident, he said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.