Man shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet in Southwest Philly, police say

A man was hit by a stray bullet in the back of his head after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to numerous 911 calls for gunshots and the report of a shooting on the 6200 block of Wheeler Street.

When police arrived at the location a 35-year-old man was found inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Although he was bleeding from the back of his head, he was conscious and could walk and talk, Police Inspector Scott Small said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, Small said.

Small said it appears the victim was shot in the back of the head and the bullet went through his skin and exited.

The victim was sitting in an enclosed porch when he was shot by a stray bullet that came through the window. 200 feet away, police found 16 spent shell casings, Small said.

Those bullets came from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons.

"Clearly an innocent victim stuck by stray gun fire," Small said.

Officials said it could have possibly been a shootout. The suspects ran away from the scene on foot heading eastbound on Wheeler Street and crossed over 62nd Street.

There were also two unattended vehicles hit by bullets as well.

The scene is being held and the investigation is ongoing.

No weapons were recovered, and there have been no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.