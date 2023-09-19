Man shot in the back as he entered West Philly home

Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot in the back as he tried to enter his home in West Philadelphia late Monday.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight as the man -- who police have not yet shared identifying information on -- was walking into his home along the 1200 block of N. 55th Street.

At that time, officials said, an unknown gunman opened fire and, responding officers found about 12 shell casings in the roadway after the incident.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he's been listed in critical condition.

Also, investigators were able to find three rounds that had been fired through the front door of the home, and another through a nearby window.

No arrests have yet been made, but police said that an investigation is ongoing.