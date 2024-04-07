Man shot in stomach Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred on the street near the intersection of 25th and Diamond Streets around 12:38 p.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

He is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police said no weapon has been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.