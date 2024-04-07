Philadelphia

Man shot in stomach Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police car flashing lights close up. Top of police car with flashing lights in daytime. Blue and red lights. Police at crime or accident scene.
Getty Images

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred on the street near the intersection of 25th and Diamond Streets around 12:38 p.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

He is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Shooting leaves 24-year-old man injured in Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Man stabbed multiple times inside Philadelphia deli Sunday morning, police say

No arrests have been made, and police said no weapon has been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us