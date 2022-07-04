Man Shot in Old City After Argument Between Motorists, Police Say

A man was critically wounded when gunfire broke out in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood following a “verbal altercation” between two groups of motorists Monday afternoon, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was shot once in the abdomen and once in the right leg along the 200 block of Market Street, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said. Officers patrolling the immediate area rushed him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The gunfire rang out around 3:07 p.m. when the groups of motorists began arguing, Gripp said. The responding officers were nearby and were able to apprehend two people in relation to the shooting, as well recover a weapon, he said.

The victim was in critical but stable condition, the police sergeant said.

