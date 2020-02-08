Man Shot in Neck in East Germantown, Left in Critical Condition

A man was shot multiple times in the neck and shoulder in Philadelphia's East Germantown section Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Widener Place at about 7 p.m. The man, who is about 25 to 30 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released his name. There has not been an arrest in the shooting, and the weapon was not recovered.

The shooting came on the same day that groups gathered in North and South Philadelphia to call for an end to gun violence and rising number of homicides in the city.

In the first 39 days of 2020, there have been 39 murders in Philadelphia -- and that follows a murder count in 2019 that was the highest in more than a decade.

Saturday, Moms Demand Action brought the loved ones of homicide victims together with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to demand solutions to city violence.

Also Saturday, the loved ones of one of the most recent victims, chef Quadir Flippen, gathered for a rally and then a vigil to call for change -- and remember the man they knew as a leader of the community.

"He was a good guy. He was driven, he was focused. He had dreams, aspirations," said friend Dayan Hayes at the vigil.