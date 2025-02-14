West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead after being shot in the leg

A man is dead after being shot in the leg in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Léelo en español aquí

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 600 block of North 56th Street on Feb. 13, police said.

A man in his early sixties suffered one gunshot wound to his right leg, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators were able to recover a weapon in connection to this shooting, but have not arrested anyone yet.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS(8477).