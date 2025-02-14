Philadelphia

West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead after being shot in the leg

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the leg in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 600 block of North 56th Street on Feb. 13, police said.

A man in his early sixties suffered one gunshot wound to his right leg, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to recover a weapon in connection to this shooting, but have not arrested anyone yet.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS(8477).

