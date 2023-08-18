A double shooting left two people injured in North Philadelphia just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 900 block of West Glenwood Avenue.

A woman in her forties was shot three times. She was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, a man in his sixties was shot once in his thumb. He was also taken to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.