Man Shot in Hip Walks to Gas Station for Help

A man was shot in the hip but was able to walk down the street to a gas station for help in Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The 20-year-old man was shot once on the 2000 block of Kennedy Street in the Frankford neighborhood and then walked to an Exxon Mobile gas station on the corner of Torresdale and Harbison avenues around 11:40 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Once there, police arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives could later be seen setting down various evidence markers in the area as multiple spent bullet casings lay on the ground.

Police did not immediately say what led to the shooting, and the suspect remained at large.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.