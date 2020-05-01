North Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head While Waiting for Girlfriend in North Philly

The man was sitting in the driver’s side of a van with the window down when the shooter fired a single shot to his head, police said

A police cruiser and police tape surround a van in front of a home in North Philadelphia, where a man was shot.
Philadelphia police on Friday were searching for a gunman who shot a man in the head as he sat in a van while waiting for his girlfriend in North Philadelphia.

The shooting on the 2600 block of N. Sartain Street left the 44-year-old man in “extremely critical” condition, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man was sitting in the driver’s side of the van with the window down when the shooter fired a single shot to his head, Small said. 

Neighbors said they heard the gunshot and found the man in the van with the engine still running. Arriving officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital.

Police could not immediately provide a description of the gunman or a possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

