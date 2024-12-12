Man shot in head, left to die in Southwest Philly, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the head and left to die in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2024.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of South 66th Street at about 6:06 p.m. on Wednesday to find a man, believed to be in his mid-30s, after he had been shot in the head.

The man, officials was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 6:23 p.m.

Police officials have not yet provided further details on the identity of the man who was slain in this incident, nor did they detail what may have led to this incident.

Also, no arrests have been made and no weapon has yet been recovered.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, police officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).