Man shot in the head, killed in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning after being shot in the head.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. along the 1400 block of Kerper Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

At that time, officers found a man who was unresponsive in the roadway after he had been shot in the head.

Police confirmed with NBC10 early Sunday that the man was pronounced.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, police officials have not yet provided identifying information on the individual, nor have they provided information on what may have lead to this incident.

Also, law enforcement officials have not arrested anyone in this incident and have not yet provided any information on the individuals believed responsible for the man's slaying.

However, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

So far this year, according to statistics provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 127 homicides in the city since the start of the year. So far, that represents a 40% decline in homicides when compared to this time last year.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.