Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

He died on the scene, police said. No arrest had been made as of Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, another man was killed following domestic dispute in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to a home on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. According to Philly police, the man stabbed a woman in the arm, then, she shot him in the chest.

The man in his 40s was rushed to the hospital where he died about 20 minutes later, police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital.

Philadelphia police said they had not made an arrest in the shooting.

Entering Monday, there were at least 470 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 7% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.