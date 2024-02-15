Man shot in head, killed in afternoon shooting in Overbrook

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot to death on a West Philadelphia roadway early Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. 53rd Street at about 1:04 p.m., to find a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 1:21 p.m.

A weapon has been recovered in this incident, but law enforcement officials said, no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.