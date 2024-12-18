A man is being held as a prisoner while recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 just after 7:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Arch Street, police said.

The man who suffered a gunshot wound to the face was identified as 24-years-old, according to officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition and was arrested, police said.

Investigators were able to recover a weapon in connection to this shooting.

No word yet on what led up to this incident or why the man was held as a prisoner.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.