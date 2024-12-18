Philadelphia

No word yet on what led up to this incident or why the man was held as a prisoner after being shot in the face

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is being held as a prisoner while recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 just after 7:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Arch Street, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The man who suffered a gunshot wound to the face was identified as 24-years-old, according to officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition and was arrested, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators were able to recover a weapon in connection to this shooting.

No word yet on what led up to this incident or why the man was held as a prisoner.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

